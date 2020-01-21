Lawyer says ‘loving emails’ are key to Weinstein defense

Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers want to use a trove of email correspondence with his accusers to defend him at his rape trial.

Defense attorney Damon Cheronis told a judge Tuesday that there are “dozens and dozens and dozens of loving emails to Mr. Weinstein” from his alleged victims.

He says that some of the same women who claim they were victimized by the disgraced movie mogul “also bragged about being in a sexual relationship with him."

Judge James Burke barred the defense from using the actual emails in a presentation planned for opening statements but permitted referring to their “substance and content.”

Appeals court rejects Weinstein bid to move trial out of NYC

An appeals court turned down Harvey Weinstein’s bid to get his rape trial moved out of New York City on the eve of opening statements.

A panel of state appellate judges said no, without elaborating, in a brief ruling Tuesday. Openings are set for Wednesday in a Manhattan courtroom.

Weinstein’s lawyers have argued it’s impossible for the disgraced movie mogul to get a fair trial in New York City, where they say he is being subjected to a “media and entertainment circus” that could influence jurors.

Prosecutors said the publicity surrounding Weinstein extends far beyond New York City, and they noted that the chosen jurors indicated they could be fair and impartial.

