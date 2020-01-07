Lawyer: West Virginia gov cleared in federal investigation

A lawyer for West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says a federal investigation of the governor's private businesses has ended with no finding of wrongdoing.

Justice attorney George Terwilliger told reporters at a hastily assembled press conference that the governor's legal team was notified Monday by “career Justice Department prosecutors” that the investigation has ended. He offered few additional details.

A spokesman for the U.S. Department of Justice declined to comment.

The Republican governor has been engulfed in rumors after it was made public last year that prosecutors sent three subpoenas to his administration requesting information about his businesses and a lavish resort he owns.

