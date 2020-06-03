Lawyer: Video raises questions over man's death in Kentucky

An attorney says video released by Louisville police showing a black man's fatal encounter with law enforcement raises more questions than it answers.

The comments come as people close to David McAtee wonder how he ended up a casualty of the unrest in the Kentucky city.

Police say the video appears to show McAtee opening fire early Monday as officers approached his business.

Police and National Guard soldiers were trying to clear a crowd from a parking lot to enforce a curfew. Witnesses say the crowd was not protesting.

Attorney Steve Romines is representing McAtee’s mother, Odessa Riley. He says she wants “the truth” of what led to her son’s death

