Lawsuit filed over expulsion of Louisville high school student with rainbow birthday cake

The mother of a Whitefield Academy student has filed a lawsuit over her expulsion.

Kimberly Alford filed the lawsuit, which our sister station WAVE 3 News obtained a copy of, Thursday in Jefferson Circuit Court on behalf of her daughter, Kayla Kenney.

The family claims she was expelled for a photo of her posing with a rainbow cake on her 15th birthday.

The complaint states, per Kenney’s parents, Whitefield expelled her because they believed she was gay.

It reads in part: “Everybody’s journey is individual. If you fall in love with a boy, you fall in love with a boy. If you fall in love with a girl, you fall in love with a girl. The fact that [Whitefield Academy] consider[s] is a disease [or a sin] says more about them than it does about homosexuality.”

“Essentially, the school expelled K.K. because they believed she was gay. As such, in Whitefield’s view, it would be difficult to ‘achieve the goal of [K.K.] becoming Christ-like.’”

Whitefield Academy previously said Kenney had violated the student code of conduct numerous times over the past few years.