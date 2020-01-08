Lawsuit filed on behalf Pike County man killed in Prestonsburg storm

Wednesday WYMT learned of a lawsuit on behalf of a Pike County man killed in Prestonsburg last summer.

In May of 2019, high winds ripped a roof off a building being renovated in the city. The roof landed on a car, killing Michael Coleman.

The storm, which lasted just a few minutes, uprooted trees and blew the roof off the old hock shop building.

Mountain Comprehensive Care Center (MCCC) now owns that building.

The lawsuit claims negligence against MCCC and Castle's Roofing and Siding.

Lawyers representing the family say MCCC failed to mark or post a warning about the hazards of the building remodel.

They also say the roofing company failed to properly repair or replace the roof.