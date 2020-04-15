Lawsuit filed against governor, other officials citing violation of religious freedoms

A group of three people have filed a lawsuit against Gov. Andy Beshear and other officials.

The Lexington Herald Leader reports that the lawsuit accuses them of going “too far” when it comes to restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to court records. They specifically refer to the violation of religious freedom.

The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday. Along with Governor Beshear, it was also filed against Boone County Attorney Robert Neace and acting Secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services Eric Friedlander, according to court records.

The plaintiffs in the case, TJ Roberts, Randall Daniel and Sally O'Boyle, attended services on Easter Sunday at Maryville Baptist Church near Louisville.

As part of the lawsuit, the trio is trying to get the order the governor previously set in place against mass gatherings and travel declared unconstitutional. Click here. to read the full article.