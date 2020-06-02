Lawrence County man pleads for unemployment help

At last check the number of U.S weekly job claims totaled more than two million and more than 30 percent of those claims from the state of Kentucky.

While some have received benefits others have received none.

Terry Preece lives in Lawrence County and is self employed. He closed down his business under the order of Governor Andy Beshear and has not received an income in more than three months.

"Says I am overdrawn at the bank and there is thirty bucks. So for all intensive purposes that is not mine," said Preece.

Health complications led Preece to become self employed.

"It is really hard to find an employer who wants to deal with those kinds of issues."

Issues of migraines that he has has since a little boy, now developing prostate cancer.

"It has been five years working on my business and since the end of January with no income.I operate a business called the 'Final Detail'. Where I recondition them and make the used cars look better," said Preece.

His work taking him across the commonwealth, "I work a territory from Pikeville, Kentucky to Chilicothe, Ohio from Charleston, West Virginia to Lexington."

Since COVID-19 hit, business began to dwindle during the peak of his business season.

"One dealership tell me flat out we are going to move everything in house since business is so bad. That was five car lots that I lost, just like that."

Beginning the unemployment process, "Now I started trying to file the first of April and could not get through. I do not own a computer, right there is all I got and you can not file unemployment on a cell phone," he said.

Unsuccessful at filing for unemployment, Preece did everything in his power to reach someone for help.

"I got a list of phone numbers at home thirty five, forty numbers for different areas, counties trying to get someone to call me back or answer the phone."

With no response, he was left to fend for himself, taking odd jobs, most to supply his kitchen and electric with propane.

"I have not paid on my car insurance in three months, I have not paid an electric bill in four months. I have cut corners every place I can cut them. I would take a job filing working unemployment claims right now. We can not keep doing this, there is people going hungry."

Hoping he has enough to make it through, until someone can help.