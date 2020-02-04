Lawmakers start on $23 billion budget, still a long way to go

Kentucky lawmakers started negotiations on the new two-year state budget.

April 15th is the deadline to have the $23 billion budget finished.

Legislators were able to reach an agreement on many areas, but there are still items that need a lot of work. Lawmakers said it will take compromise to pass a responsible budget.

Senator John Hicks said this is an education-first budget. He mentioned the proposed raise of $2,000 a year for teachers, which is a 3.75 percent increase. He also talked about the proposed $40 increase in Seek funding per student and the money needed for 350 more social workers.

“I had mentioned the one percent salary increase for all state employees. This is an eight and a half million to 23 million increase over the next two years,” said Hicks.

Hicks added that students would benefit from an increase in the per-puli funding formula and that there is money in the budget to upgrade school facilities for safety.

Some lawmakers question why state employees would only get a one percent raise under the governor’s proposal with teachers getting more than three percent. They also asked if bus drivers or cooks should also get raises.

Lawmakers also had trouble agreeing on if it was wise to hire more social workers when the state is having trouble filling the currently open positions.

When asked about the pension issue that was a hot topic last year, Senator Christian McDaniel said, "Number one with the exception of the quasi-issue, he does fully fund pensions."

Other legislators wanted to start negotiations about money from sports wagering and possible taxes on cigarettes and e-cigarettes.

Some lawmakers had concerns, knowing that the sports wagering bill could have issues in the Senate and the tobacco bill has yet to be voted on.

Sen. McDaniel said, "Some of my biggest dislikes are the artificial levels of revenue, $110 million in revenue not yet even passed, is anticipated in the first year of the budget. That is simply not realism.”

"I think there's areas we can agree on. Areas we will look at, dig down a little deeper in a committee process," said Rep. Steven Rudy. "Seems to be a lot of interest in spreading out raises across the board instead of focusing on one area."

Despite both House and Senate having Republican majorities, the House A and R chairman believes a conference committee will once again be called to pass a final budget plan.