Lawmakers introduce bill to make the Holy Bible Tennessee’s official state book

NASHVILLE, Tn. (WYMT/WJHL)- A renewed push is underway in Nashville to make the Holy Bible Tennessee’s official state book.

Sen. Mark Pody (R – Lebanon) and Rep. Jerry Sexton (R – Bean Station) introduced the legislation in their respective chambers last week.

SB 2696

HB 2778

This is the first time since 2016 that lawmakers have proposed this type of legislation.

During that time, then-Governor Bill Haslam vetoed the proposal, saying it violates a clause in the First Amendment.

 
