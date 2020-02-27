Lawmakers approve upgrades to bill providing more options for mentally ill

Lawmakers approved upgrades to a bill designed to provide more treatment options to the mentally ill, who advocates said often end up in jails.

The Kentucky legislature passed Tim's Law in 2017. It is named for a Lexington man who died in 2014 and was arrested numerous times because of his mental condition.

The bill's purpose was to require assisted outpatient treatment and provide the legal means for families to force loved ones into treatment. The revision that passed the Senate and was approved in a House committee Thursday says a person has to be involuntarily hospitalized twice in the past two years, instead of twice in the past year.

"We're going to monitor you and you stay on your medication and show up for treatment," said Sheila Schuster, a mental health advocate.

The original Tim's Law was vetoed by former Governor Matt Bevin, but the legislature overrode the veto. This year's bill now goes to the full House.