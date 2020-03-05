Lawmakers advance bill to undo remake of Kentucky school board

A Kentucky Senate committee advanced a bill to undo Governor Andy Beshear's overhaul of the state school board.

The Senate Education Committee approved the legislation on a party-line vote Thursday.

The bill is part of a larger issue threatening to spark conflict between the new Democratic governor and GOP lawmakers looking to curtail his power.

Beshear fulfilled a campaign pledge when he revamped the education board in December.

All of his appointees were Democrats, which drew the ire of Republican lawmakers.

Senate President Robert Stivers responded with this bill.

It would ensure political, gender and racial diversity on the state school board.