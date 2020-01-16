Lawmaker: Changes being made to Kentucky immigration bill

Changes are being made to a high-profile immigration bill in Kentucky.

Sen. Danny Carroll is the bill's lead sponsor. He says the changes respond to concerns by an immigration attorney and stakeholder groups.

Carroll said Thursday that the bill's intent remains the same. It aims to prevent local sanctuary policies and require most public employees to use their “best efforts" to help enforce federal immigration laws.

Carroll says one change would expand an exemption from the requirement to support immigration laws. Employees of domestic violence shelters, rape crisis centers, public defenders' offices, and public health departments would be added to the exemption.