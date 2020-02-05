Law firm issues bounty for missing Eric C. Conn mannequins

A local law firm issued a bounty Wednesday for two missing mannequins.

The mannequins used to sit on top of infamous lawyer Eric C. Conn's billboard in Floyd County.

Pillersdorf, DeRossett and Lane Law Firm said the mannequins disappeared from a storage building. The firm added that local music star Tyler Childers wants to possibly use the mannequins in an upcoming music video.

The law firm is offering $500 for the return of the mannequins. Anyone who knows where they are is asked to call the law office at (606) 886-6090.