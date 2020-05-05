Parents sue Laurel County Board of Education, superintendent over graduation plans

Dozens of parents and their graduating seniors have won a victory after suing the Laurel County Board of Education and the superintendent.

The parents say the original graduation plan for North and South Laurel did not let parents attend an event where seniors are given diplomas in small groups.

They argue the plan did not follow state graduation or CDC guidelines and asked a judge to block the proceedings.

The Sentinel Echo reports after a day-long hearing, a judge ordered the school district to revise their plans and allow parents to attend.

A meeting is expected to be held Wednesday at 5 p.m. about a revised plan.