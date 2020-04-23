Laurel County native helps deliver supplies to the epicenter of the coronavirus

At hospitals around the country, there is no greater need than hospital beds for patients and protective equipment for healthcare workers.

In a news conference earlier this month, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio made a call for help. "We need the bed the hospital beds the hospital capacity and we are going to be building it in every conceivable location."

That is where Derrick Cathers comes in. Cathers is the owner of Cathers Transport in London, Ky.

"I transport anywhere from campers to bathroom units to anything that is going to be pulled with a pickup truck throughout Southeast United States," said Cathers.

Since the pandemic business has become difficult as he is self-employed. " You know it has slowed down a little bit but it has not completely put us out of work," he said.

Then one month ago Cathers received a call from an unknown dispatcher. " They called and asked me if I would be interested in taking some bathroom shower units to New York City."

When he arrived, Cathers explains the scene, saying it does no justice until you are there. "Once I got there I started noticing the people who were walking up and down the street they were wearing their masks uh even the people who were doing their morning jog were wearing their masks I was like this is bigger than I thought it was."

Four thousand beds to be put up, " All of those were going to be for people who did not have COVID-19," he said. With an addition area sectioned off."

"That area was going to be where they had the operating rooms the X-ray rooms."

The realization of what he was really providing, sinking in every trip.

"I was like wow, this is bigger than I thought it was."

Glad he is able to make a difference.

Cathers says each time he comes from New York he does get tested for COVID-19 and all his tests have been negative.