Laurel County man sentenced for Social Security fraud, aggravated identity theft

A London man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 31 months in prison for defrauding the Social Security Administration and committing aggravated identity theft.

Harold Arnold admitted to escaping from custody in Georgia in 1979. He then took the identity of his dead cousin and moved to Kentucky.

He worked under his cousin's identity from 1981 to 2009. He applied for and received Social Security benefits from October 2010 through July 2016.

According to the plea agreement, the total loss to the SSA was $83,561.90. Arnold has been ordered to repay.