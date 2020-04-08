Laurel County man charged after being accused of strangling woman

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested Tuesday night and is accused of strangling and assaulting a woman.

Deputies responded to a call involving physical domestic violence off of Lovelace Subdivision Road. When they arrived, they learned there was supposedly an argument between 34-year-old Bryan Slusher of London and a woman there.

Deputies said they noticed the woman had a large knot on her forehead, blood on her lip and a large bruise on the left side of her neck.

Deputies believe Slusher placed both hands around the woman’s neck during the altercation.

Slusher was charged with strangulation- second degree and assault- fourth degree. He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

