Sheriff: Laurel County man behind bars after assaulting deputy

A Laurel County man is behind bars after reportedly assaulting a deputy Friday morning.

Deputies were sent south of London after Jerry Vaughn, 42, refused to leave a home in the area.

Deputies said Vaughn tried to run away and caused injuries to a deputy prior to being arrested.

Vaughn threatened the officers multiple times when being taken to the Lauren County Correctional Center.

Vaughn is charged with fleeing or evading police – first-degree – on foot; assault – third-degree – police officer is victim; terroristic threatening – first-degree.