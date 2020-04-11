Laurel County funeral home holds drive-thru service

House-Rawlings Funeral Home in Laurel County held a drive-thru funeral visitation on Saturday.

"It's hard enough on a regular day, but during this when they're only limited to 10 family members, we had to try to come up with something to make it a little bit easier," said funeral home office manager and funeral director, Annie Parker.

Scotty Reams and his family remembered Pete Reams who was a dad, a grandfather and a friend.

"I had never heard of a drive-thru funeral so I was a bit taken aback I thought what in the world a drive-thru funeral, you know, I sat down and thought about it and this is the only way," said Scotty Reams, grandson of Pete.

The family remembered Pete by thinking about what he would say about the drive-through visitation.

"I think this was something that my grandpa would have definitely gotten a laugh out of so it's something we all been kind of sitting around laughing about now too," said Reams.

House-Rawlings Funeral Home knew it needed to help, especially during a health pandemic.

"I mentioned it to them and the daughter just kind of broke down because the joy that came up in her that she would be able to have something," said co-owner and president, Mike Masters.

This is a moment the family will remember for a lifetime.

"We all thought it was so respectful of them to really go out of their way to see that the most people could see my papaw in his final days we're all just so appreciative of that," said Reams.

More than 100 people attended the drive-thru visitation.

House-Rawlings funeral home serves all of Laurel County and surrounding areas. click here for more information.

