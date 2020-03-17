Woman drives more than 30 miles to get baby formula to family in need

Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, it might be harder to get your usual groceries. One woman from Laurel County found this to be true when all stores in her area were out of the baby formula her great-grandchild needed.

After she was late for church last Sunday, one of the other church members knew something was wrong.

"She was kind of frantic because the baby was completely out. She couldn't find it anywhere. She had been to Corbin, London and Manchester," said Lilly Turner, who stepped in to help.

Turner made a Facebook post about the need for the baby formula. After more than 500 shares, one woman was able to find it.

"I just hopped on Facebook, and the first thing I saw was Lilly's post," said Becky Smith who lives in Leslie County.

For Smith, this was personal because her daughter used the same type of hypoallergenic formula.

"As I was reading it, I saw that the formula was Nutramengin. Immediately I thought, 'oh my goodness that child has a cow's milk allergy,'" said Smith.

After checking the Walmart she was at buying groceries, she was able to find the formula. She and Turner met in Manchester to in turn get the formula to the baby.

"You know, this may be the start of a friendship," said Turner. "Somewhere down the road, we may need each other again. God does all things for a reason, and he brings people together for a reason."

An example of how we can help other people during this uncertain time.