Laurel County dealing with high water issues

Officials in Laurel County are reporting high water issues there following recent rains.

Between 2 and 4" of rain has fallen in the last 24 hours leading to flooded roads and mudslides.

The sheriff's office also reports deputies have answered at least one call for a stranded driver who drove into high water on Laurel River Road. The person is ok, but the car was surrounded by water.

We're told numerous trees are down across roads and power outages are ongoing.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jackson Energy reported more than 200 outages in Laurel County. You can track those outages here.

Police are urging drivers to stay home and to never cross flooded roads.