Laurel County company hiring during COVID-19 pandemic

While many businesses have had to let people go during the coronavirus pandemic, one Laurel County business is hiring.

Officials with Senture LLC, a contact center and data management company, tell WYMT they have more than 600 positions open right now for temporary, part-time and full-time employees for both in house and at home spots.

The company has already hired more than 500 people. They provide each employee who is willing to work remotely with start-up equipment, so there is no out of pocket cost to them.

To qualify, you have to pass a federal background check and have a high school diploma.

