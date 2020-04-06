Sheriff: Three arrested after a drug investigation in Laurel County

Three individuals were arrested Monday afternoon off of Highway 1394, five miles north of London. Deputies conducted a drug investigation at a home that received numerous complaints.

There they found a large amount of crystal methamphetamine, meth pipes and a large amount of money. One of the subjects was wanted on an outstanding indictment warrant.

The three arrested are 59-year-old Randall Brian Murray, 54-year-old Bonnie Rose Boone and 39-year-old Bradley Clyde Gregory.

Gregory was found with a needle containing traces of drugs and was wanted on a Clay Circuit Court indictment warrant for assault in the second degree.

These three individuals are in the Laurel County Correctional Center and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.