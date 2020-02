The Laurel County Sheriff's Department needs your help identifying a vandalism suspect.

Between Monday afternoon and early Tuesday morning, the suspect shot into and kicked in the skylights of three motor homes off of Hwy 770 in Laurel County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Laurel County Sheriff's Deputy Charlie Johnson at (606) 864-6600.

Any information given will be strictly confidential.

You can also message the sheriff's Facebook page.