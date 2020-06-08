Laurel County Sheriff's Office offering "away from home patrols" for people planning vacations

As the COVID-19 lockdowns come to an end, many people are planning vacations or visits to friends and family.

But for those who may be concerned about the safety of their home while enjoying their time away, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office is offering a new service called "away from home patrols".

All you have to do is call the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at (606) 864-6600 or leave a message detailing your home address and the dates you will be gone.

Deputies will provide additional patrol in your area while you are gone.

You can also message the Laurel County Sheriff's Office through Facebook.