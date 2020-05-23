Laurel County Health Department gives out more than 600 masks

The Laurel County Health Department gave out more than 600 masks to the community on Saturday.

"We knew about a month ago re-opening back up sometime in May," said Executive Director Mark Hensley.

The health department posted a community survey on Facebook and asked people if they had access to masks or if they already had one.

"We had probably about a thousand responses back so we decided to reach out to the Laurel County Extension Office and in return, they reached out to the Laurel County Homemakers," added Hensley.

Laurel County has a population of 60,000, the health department said they wanted to make sure everyone is safe.

"Wearing a mask you know you may be asymptomatic and have the virus and not know it so really it's a good method preventing spreading the virus," said Hensley.

The health department had a goal to give out 700 masks. It gave masks to 150 households for a total of 695 masks.