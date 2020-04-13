Laurel County Health Department confirms first COVID-19 death

Officials with the Laurel County Health Department confirm a community member who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

They ask that you keep the family of this individual in your thoughts and prayers.

Underlying health conditions may have been a factor in this death.

Also reiterating the importance to follow social distancing guidelines and strategies.

Stay home if you don’t need to be out, keep a 6-foot distance or more if you do have to go out, wash your hands more often than you usually would, cover your cough and call your doctor if you are sick and seek medical care if you have an emergency.