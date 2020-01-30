People in Laurel County need your help identifying 5 thieves, silver BMW

Homeowners in Kirkwood subdivision in London are asking for help identifying 5 people and their silver BMW caught amidst a string of burglaries.

"That's one of the reasons we moved to this subdivision, the safety and security. Now it's sort of, I'm having to go back and look. How do I keep my family safe? Because, individuals like this, come back," said resident Robert McMullin.

One neighbor told WYMT they have recorded the five people in their driveway on three occasions.

Multiple homes had items including cash, computers, sunglasses, an engagement ring and possibly even a gun from one of the cars. The biggest concern for the homeowners is now the thieves have escalated to stealing mail from mailboxes.

"As far as sending them to jail for six months, I couldn't care less. But, I would like to know what possessed them to get up, you know to come up here at 3 o'clock in the morning. And, open car doors and mailboxes to steal from us," said resident Don McFadden.

The thieves are believed to have started the thefts around the night of January 19th.

If anyone has any leads into who these people are and who the BMW belongs to, they are asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at (606) 864-6600.