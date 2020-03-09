Laurel Co. police need help connecting suspect to overnight shooting into business

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is needing help finding whoever shot into the Family Dollar on Highway 30 overnight.

Neighbors say the news of someone shooting into the store came out no surprise as there have been break-ins and other vandalization in the past.

"They uh, broke into it I know twice or three times. And then they stole that gas that goes to these tanks. And then, they had to take the tanks out," Hellen Wilson, who lives in the area.

Deputies say they believe it happened after everyone left late Sunday night, possibly up into the early hours of Monday morning.

"Most of the time it's somebody throwing a rock through a window, or throwing a stick to break out a window. It's very unusual to fire a round into a business like that," said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo.

Police are treating this is a special case because employees could have been inside and gotten injured or killed.

"Because, uh, when you fire a weapon you never know what's going to be on the other side," said Acciardo.

The glass of the damaged window was replaced Monday afternoon.

There are no suspects yet. Police are asking if anyone saw somebody drive by or walk through that area overnight or possibly heard the shot to call the Sheriff's Office at (606) 864-6600.