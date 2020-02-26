Sheriff: Laurel County mother arrested after child found naked in woods

Deputies arrested a Laurel County mother Tuesday after they say her three-year-old son was found naked in the woods.

According to our sister station WKYT, deputies arrested 34-year-old Rebecca Young.

Young had to be called out of her apartment at Corbin Manor Apartments. Deputies say Young was upstairs when she left her child unattended.

The child left the home wearing nothing. Deputies say the boy was away from the home for several minutes and a neighbor found the three-year-old by a creek.

Investigators say Young never called 911 to report the boy missing.

Young is facing a criminal abuse charge. Social Services placed her child with a family member.