Laundry tips to help stop the spread of coronavirus

A local health official spoke with WYMT about the importance of washing clothes to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"Wear disposable gloves wash your hands with soap and water after you remove those gloves. Do not shake laundry and launder your clothes according to the guidelines and try to use warm when possible," said Mark Hensley, Executive Director of the Laurel County Health Department.

You can view the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines here.