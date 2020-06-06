Late Tony Turner's wife dies in car crash

On Friday, Kentucky State Police responded to a fatal car crash in Greensburg, Ky.

A man crossed into the eastbound lane of Matney Rd. hitting a Nissan Rogue head-on. The driver of the Nissan Rogue was identified as 57-year-old Geraldine Turner. She is the late wife of former WYMT news director and station manager Tony Turner.

Tony Turner was also involved in a head-on collision on June 10, 2002. He died 20-days later on June 30. Wednesday is the 18th anniversary of Tony’s accident.

Geraldine Turner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.