Arrangements set for Geraldine Turner, wife of former WYMT anchor

GREENSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) -

Update 6-10-2020

Two funerals are planned later this week for Geraldine Turner, a Harlan County native and the wife of former WYMT anchor Tony Turner.

Geraldine died Friday in Greensburg, Kentucky, where she lived, in a car crash.

Tony also died in a car crash.

Wednesday is the 18th anniversary of that accident.

A few months after Tony died, WYMT’s Steve Hensley asked Geraldine if she could explain why Tony was taken from us at the young age of 40.

Her answer could also apply now.

“Why is a question that in circumstances like this, you can’t ask yourself. A lot of people don’t know this, but Tony and I lost our first child. That was a big question, why, why, why? And then someone told me one day, instead of asking why, ask why not? Who are we that these things are not going to come into our lives. We go around thinking that we’re untouchable and I think through Tony’s death a lot of people have seen that no, you’re not untouchable. It doesn’t matter who you are, what you do or anything else. Tragedy will come and touch you at some point. And it’s just a good lesson to all of us. Lets see how to handle this, lets see how to move forward, lets see what kind of testimony this is going to be for us,” said Turner all those years ago.

The first funeral services will be held Thursday, June 11th at 11 a.m. Central time at the Cowherd and Parrott Funeral Home in Greensburg. Visitation will take place Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. Central time and before the funeral at the funeral home.

The second service will be Saturday, June 13th at the Loyall Funeral Home in Harlan County at 1 p.m. Visitation there will start at 11 a.m. Saturday. Following the funeral, Turner will be buried at the Farley Family Cemetery.

The family has asked those who attend not to wear black. In lieu of flowers, they ask they you make a donation to the Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.

Geraldine Turner was 57 years old and is no doubt dancing with Tony again in heaven.

Please remember their two children Courtney and Cameron along with the rest of the family in your prayers.

Original Story 6-6-2020

On Friday, Kentucky State Police responded to a fatal car crash in Greensburg, Ky.

A man crossed into the eastbound lane of Matney Rd. hitting a Nissan Rogue head-on. The driver of the Nissan Rogue was identified as 57-year-old Geraldine Turner. She is the late wife of former WYMT news director and station manager Tony Turner.

Tony Turner was also involved in a head-on collision on June 10, 2002. He died 20-days later on June 30. Wednesday is the 18th anniversary of Tony’s accident.

Geraldine Turner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.