The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns all large commercial vehicles driving through downtown Middlesboro to avoid U.S. 25E via KY 74.

The warning is about the CSX Bridge between 17th and 18th Street, which has a low clearance.​

According to transportation officials, truckers won't be able to pass through the 13-foot clearance and will need to find an alternate route.​

Drivers in the area can access travel conditions at http://goky.ky.gov.