Evictions still possible during COVID-19 outbreak

A stimulus check could bring a sense of relief to many looking to keep up with rent payment. Governor Andy Beshear said evictions cannot be conducted while we are in a state of emergency.

Sister station WKYT reports not having tenants pay their rent makes it tough for landlords to pay their mortgages.

There are a couple of instances where a landlord can evict a tenant.

“What has to happen is you still have to have a tenant engage in one of the qualifying behaviors: Dangerous criminal activity, or a serious threat to public health," Stephen Marshall, a landlord attorney in Lexington said.

If a landlord said one of the latter is happening, it still must be looked over and approved. Kentucky's labor cabinet launched a waiver where, after providing reasoning, it can be exempt from the governor's original order.

The order to evict must still go in front of a court, which is closed, but likely to hear cases in the coming weeks. So far only four cases have been exempted but nobody still legally can be evicted.

Marshall said landlords still can't and won't attempt to evict because of late rent payments.

"Tenants, if you're having a hard time the best thing you can do is reach out to your landlords because what I can guarantee you, for most landlords, their feeling the same crunch," Marshall said.

Evictions can be filed as early as June 1 based on a Kentucky supreme court decision. Marshall said for many, he knows it's tough, but preparing to use the incoming stimulus check to stay on path could be the decision to keep a roof over your head.

As of April 13, no Kentuckian has been legally evicted since the orders were issued.

