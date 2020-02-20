Lance Ward sentenced in Martin County triple murder case

A man will spend at least 25 years in prison after murdering three people in March 2018.

Lance Ward was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 25 years.

Ward shot and killed Micah Sammons, Derek James and Amber Lockard near the Pike and Martin County line.

He pleaded guilty to the three murder counts.

In a previous interview, Sammons' family members said the plea deal Ward made is a slap to the face.

In 2019, prosecutors filed paperwork to seek the death penalty in the case.

"This was supposed to be an execution trial. Not 25 years," said Tony Sammons, Micah's father. "You break that down, that's eight years and four months per body."