Boaters hoping Lake Cumberland opens for summer season

A lot of people in Southern Kentucky are hoping restrictions are lifted just in time to allow for a popular summertime tradition.

Photo Credit: Phil Pendleton

Going to Lake Cumberland is a summer activity many enjoy, and some are concerned about how COVID-19 will impact the area.

Some of the attractions are scheduled to re-open just days before the start of the busy summer boating season.

“Of course the retail store and marine itself I understand will get to come back on the 20th. Trying to get everything ready,” said Joe Sharpe at Burnside Marina.

However, restaurants are not included on the list to re-open at that time.

Somerset's Mayor Alan Keck said he sent a letter to Governor Beshear asking for restaurants to be put in phase one, but he says he has not heard back yet.

“Hoping to encourage the Governor to include that in his phase one plan because restaurants are key for Lake Cumberland. We feel there are going to be safe ways to open those,” stated Mayor Keck.

Some argue the lake is the perfect place to get away and isolate. They say families can social distance on their own boats.

Mayor Keck mentioned, “There is an opportunity for people to come down and social distance, if in fact, on the 25th we can increase the size from 10 to over 10.”

Right now officials are wanting to see what restrictions can be lifted in June.

Some believe the lake could have one of the better summers but some fear that too many restrictions could prove disastrous.

“It’s not going to be one of the better years I’m afraid. People are going to get out. They just have to remember what has happened,” said Sharpe. “Listen it’s an incredible draw for the entire commonwealth. Over 4 million people a year Come to Lake Cumberland.”