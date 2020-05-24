Lake Cumberland sees a busy Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day Weekend brought several people out to Lake Cumberland.

Sister station WKYT reports Somerset Tourism workers said they saw an increase in pontoon and house boat rentals on Saturday. They believe the people who are visiting the lake are using the house boats to stay overnight instead of getting a hotel.

"The chances of us coming were actually pretty low because of all the people but we just wanted to have a good time with family and relax and I think it was a good choice," said Louisville native George Wilson.

Wilson and his family are staying close together, but making sure to stay apart from other people because of COVID-19.

"I feel safe. I feel like a lot of people are keeping their distance. No one's that close to each other really."

Other people from the area like Dylan Duncan said he is not spending the weekend on the lake. Duncan lives less than one mile from Lee's Ford Marina and does not want to take a chance on catching the virus.

"I came home from my lunch break I think yesterday and I just stopped to get the mail and there were cars parked all the way up at the liquor store and I was like, 'It's going to be a long weekend'," Duncan said.

Tourism workers think Sunday stayed so busy at the marina because people were able to make day trips from across the state.