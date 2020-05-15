Lake Cumberland expecting a busier than normal summer despite COVID-19 pandemic

It could be a busier than normal summer on Lake Cumberland. That is what some marina owners tell us in Pulaski County.

A lot of restrictions are being lifted just in time for the Memorial Day weekend. The lake has remained one place not as restricted throughout most of the pandemic.

"People have suddenly discovered that the lake is a fantastic place to go," said J.D. Hamilton with Lee's Ford Marina.

Lee's Ford Marina saw a decrease when the first coronavirus case was announced in March. But in recent weeks, the exact opposite happened.

"People are discovering that boating is a great place to do social distancing. It's safe and it's something people can do. We've gotten calls from Michigan which we normally don't get. Illinois. Even got a call from Florida," said Hamilton.

On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear said he was lifting restrictions because he believed people could do this right and do it safely and because people were making plans for the Memorial Day weekend.

"Three large outdoor spaces. People can come down and we can serve them in an outdoor setting. It's music to ours," said Hamilton.

Despite the freedom, Hamilton says he knows there has to be rules to follow.

"We've not only read Kentucky guidelines. We have read national guidelines. Also looked at what California is doing," said Hamilton.

He says people will see stepped-up cleaning, workers in face masks and separate entrances and exits at the ship store.

He also said he sees the lake as the perfect option for families because they can get out of their cars, into a boat and then out on the lake when they want to get away from others.