Lake Cumberland asks tourist to postpone and not cancel trips

Typically people along Lake Cumberland are preparing for tourists during this time of year.

Sister station WKYT reports this year is different.

Michelle Allen from the Somerset-Pulaski County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) says people who own homes in the area are coming there to quarantine.

The tourism department is shifting its approach for people who are not familiar with Kentucky guidelines.

“Come to Lake Cumberland, but when we’re ready,” Allen says. “Don’t cancel your trip, just postpone your trip. We are sending out a blog that says things that you can do outdoors but please follow the CDC rules. We’re also telling people about our local eateries and things that you can do curbside. So we’re really trying to promote our local businesses.”

Allen says Memorial Day is the official start of boating season and right now they do not have any restrictions. However, that could change as the date approaches.