Lack of human activity due to COVID-19 helping seismologists study Earth

As millions are sheltering in place worldwide to slow the spread of COVID-19, the hum caused by human activity has decreased. Sister-station WKYT reports this has led to a surprising shift in the Earth's vibrations.

With fewer people traveling on the roads, and business at a near stand still, seismologist Seth Carpenter, with the Kentucky Geological Survey, says they have been noticing lower than typical levels of noise on their seismographs, which are used to study earthquakes.

"We call it cultural noise, and the cultural noise is created by cars, by trains, trucks depending on how close you are by, and then other day to day activities,” Carpenter said.

Now, while the biggest differences in noise reduction have been recorded in metro areas such as New York of Loos Angeles, Carpenter says he has observed a noise reduction of near 30 percent at their instrument located near the Perry County Public Library.

And this reduction means seismologists worldwide are able to detect more seismic activity leading to better research of the Earth.

“If we are able to now record smaller earthquakes, that would be very valuable to understand which faults are actually changing where the Earth is breaking, so to speak, along a fault line and so studying the small signals will help us to understand potentially more dangerous structures,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter adds that in some areas, seismologists have even been able to record ocean waves on seismographs, which can help experts better research and understand the Earth's structure.