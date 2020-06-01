LMPD officer protected by crowd at Louisville protest

As some of the protests began to turn violent over the weekend, protestor Daren Lee was trying to make his way home when he spotted an officer who was separated from his squad.

Lee saw that he seemed lost and nervous as a crowd gathered around the man. So Lee and several other strangers linked arms, protecting the officer from the crowd.

"I think he learned at that point that not all protesters or not all black people are bad people. We don't all have hate for the police. We just want to see change. We just want to see justice," said Lee.

The group was able to escort the officer unharmed back to his squad.

Lee said the officer thanked him for their efforts.