LMPD chief fired after Louisville police and soldiers return fire, killing man

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Monday announced that LMPD Chief Steve Conrad has been fired.

Sunday marked the fourth straight night of citywide protests -- some of the violent through the weekend. Early Monday morning, LMPD and National Guard officers were called to the area of 26th and Broadway to disperse a large crowd that had gathered near Yaya’s BBQ Shack. LMPD said shots were fired at them, and they returned fire, leaving the popular restaurant owner, David McAtee, dead at age 53.

Gov. Andy Beshear called for video of a deadly shooting involving the Louisville Metro Police Department and National Guard to be released as soon as possible.

Beshear was tearful at times as he addressed the media from Frankfort on Monday.

“I’m not asking people to trust our account, and I want to see it myself,” he said.

An emotional Fischer announced Monday that there was no officer body camera video of the shooting.

“That lack of institutional failure will not be tolerated,” Fischer said as he announced Conrad’s termination, effective immediately. Robert Schroeder will serve as interim police chief.

“I am saddened that it took this much calamity in our city to remove the chief of police,” Metro Council President David James said Monday.

The LMPD officers involved in the shooting were identified as Katie Crews and Austin Allen.

