LMPD Chief: 1 dead after LMPD officers, National Guard shot at while attempting to disperse crowd

A man was shot and killed after shots were fired toward Louisville Metro Police Department officers and National Guard members while trying to disperse a crowd following protests that continued into Monday morning, according to LMPD.

LMPD chief Steve Conrad said National Guard and LMPD officers were moved to Dino’s Food Mart, located at 26th Street and Broadway, around 12:15 a.m. after protests turned destructive.

Conrad said as officers and soldiers cleared the lot they were fired toward and both LMPD and members of the National Guard returned fire.

A man who was shot died. His name has not been released.

“I think it is very clear that many people do not trust police. That is an issue that we are going to have to work on and work through for a long time,” Conrad said.

Conrad said several people of interest are being questioned. No additional information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.