LKLP offices close and transportation limited temporarily

Due to the recommendations made by Governor Andy Beshear, the L.K.L.P. Community Action Council is taking steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

As of Monday, March 23, all LKLP offices will be closed to the public, and transportation services will only be available for essential trips.

"We are taking these measures to protect our employees, clients and communities we serve," LKLP Executive Director, Rick Baker explained. "We are monitoring the situation, and are following the direction and recommendations of Governor Beshear to protect against the spread of COVID-19."

They ask that you call their offices if emergency services are needed.

Leslie County CSBG Office: (606) 672-2155

Knott County CSBG Office: (606) 785-3322

Letcher County CSBG Office: (606) 633-4458

Perry County CSBG Office: (606) 439-1362

CCC/PSH: (606) 439-3161

Compassionat Hears Adult Day: (606) 436-8700

Head Start: (606) 436-8853 ext. 1083

Transportation: (606) 436-8853 ext. 1500

VOCA: (606) 439-3961

Weatherization/Housing: (606) 436-8853 ext. 2340

WIOA: (606) 439-1362

Finance Department: (606) 436-8853 ext. 2170