Health officials announce Perry County's first coronavirus case

Officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department held a news conference Tuesday.

Public Health Director Scott Lockard announced that a 79-year-old Perry County man tested positive for COVID-19.

They were not able to provide any new information on the victim.

The case was not one of 114 cases announced by Governor Andy Beshear.

Officials also announced an executive order limiting families to one person at a time to be inside a grocery store.

You can watch the conference below: