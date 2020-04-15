LIVE: Ky. totals 2,291 cases and 122 deaths, per Gov. Beshear's news conference

Governor Andy Beshear is giving his daily update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.

The governor reported 88 new cases and seven new deaths, though the governor said those could be understated.

That brings the totals to 2,291 and 122, respectively.

Portions of the governor's announcement were difficult to hear, as protestors outside of the building were loudly demanding that Kentucky businesses reopen.

Protesters could be heard chanting "We are essential," "Abortion is not essential," and "We want to work."

When asked to comment on the protests, the governor simply said, "I hope they are social distancing. If not, they are spreading the coronavirus."

While reported coronavirus infections have been quiet in Eastern Kentucky, portions of the WYMT viewing area in West Virginia reported new deaths.

Mingo County, West Virginia reported its first death.

Health officials in Wayne County, West Virginia reported their second death.

WYMT independently confirms all local COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeastern Kentucky with local health departments before publishing any information.

