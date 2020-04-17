Friday Update: 2,522 COVID-19 cases and 137 deaths in Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear is giving his daily news conference.

The governor announced 134 new cases and 8 new deaths.

That brings the totals to 2,522 and 137, respectively.

Of those more than 2,500 cases, 979 people have recovered.

Friday's conference comes as the second death was reported at a Jackson County nursing home. The 85-year-old man was a resident at Jackson Manor in Annville.

Appalachian Regional Healthcare confirmed their first death at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center. The 78-year-old Pike County woman had been hospitalized since April 6.

Health officials also confirmed Knott County's third case - a 46-year-old woman.

WYMT independently confirms all local COVID-19 cases and deaths in our area with local health departments before publishing any information.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find the latest information, including things you can do to protect you and your family, by going to the state COVID-19 website here.

