Gov. Andy Beshear announces 93 new cases, two new deaths in news conference

Early reports of a Pikeville Medical Center employee testing positive for COVID-19 previewed the beginning of Governor Andy Besher's daily news conference Wednesday.

Governor Beshear reported 93 new cases and two new deaths, potentially bringing Kentucky's totals to 687 and 20, respectively.

There are still discrepancies between what the governor announced and the state's official COVID-19 website, which currently only reports 680 cases and 18 deaths.

"We are in the surge," he said.

Using a projection based on the White House model of potential deaths released Tuesday, Gov. Beshear said it is possible 21,000 - 29,500 Kentuckians could die if social distancing guidelines are not followed.

If social distancing guidelines are followed, projections 1,300 - 3,200 deaths are projected in Kentucky.

By comparison, an estimated 58,000 Americans died in the entirety of the Vietnam War - 1,000 of them Kentuckians.

More than 10,000 tests have been given out in the state of Kentucky.

The governor also encouraged Kentuckians to complete the 2020 census, as it will help the rebuilding process.

