LIVE: Governor Andy Beshear gives daily coronavirus update

Governor Andy Beshear's Friday news conference follows an uptick in cases around Southeastern Kentucky.

Health officials in Pike County held a news conference Friday to announce their fourth case.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department confirmed 34 new cases - all connected to the Jackson Manor nursing home - in Jackson County. Forty total cases are in the facility. The county's 41st case is unrelated to the nursing home.

WYMT confirms all cases and deaths with officials in Southeastern Kentucky before publishing any information.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find the latest information, including things you can do to protect you and your family, by going to the state COVID-19 website here.

